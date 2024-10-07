Frankie Redmon Walden

Frankie Redmon Walden was born on March 2, 1942, in Florala, Alabama, to Jack Redmon and Addie Leonard Cassidy. She graduated from Covington County High School in 1960.

Frankie worked at various jobs throughout her life. During high school, she worked at the West Five & Dime Store. After high school, she worked for the Southern Bell Phone Company in Miami and Pensacola. Later, she worked at Bill’s Dollar Store after moving back to Florala. In 1972, she returned to Pensacola, where she opened Walden’s Day Care, which she operated until her retirement in June 2018. Frankie spent 46 years caring for children, building close relationships, with many becoming like family.

Frankie was preceded in death by her husband, William Ernest Walden Sr., after 24 years of marriage; grandparents, Mose and Mellie Leonard; stepfather, Claude Lee Cassidy; brothers and sisters-in-law, Battle and Lavada Redmon, Ed and Colleen Redmon, Joe Redmon; sisters and brothers-in-law, Carl and Vera Fritchey, Albert and Jessie Cox; Dudley Maddox; granddaughter, Addisyn Marie Hunter; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, William and Kim Walden, Jeremy and Jara Walden; her daughter and son-in-law, Misty and Jeff Hunter; her grandchildren, Christina Walden, Cory and Kirstyn Walden, Micah Walden, Gabby Walden, Julianna Walden, Isaiah Walden, Rayven Walden, Izzy Walden, David Walden, Jeffrey Lynn Hunter III (Trey), and John Hunter. She is also survived by her sisters, Quennie Maddox and Linda Whitaker; her special niece, Jennifer Davidson, and her husband Caleb Davidson, along with their sons, Mitchell and Maddox Davidson; and several other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.

Frankie will be remembered for her dedication, her loving spirit, and the countless lives she touched through her years of caring for children.

Frankie was a faithful member of Leonard Street Church of Christ for over 50 years.

At the request of Miss Frankie, there will be no flowers or plants, instead donations in her memory may be made to Cancer Freeze at P.O. Box 92, Florala, Alabama 36442 or cancerfreeze.org.