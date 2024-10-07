Francis ‘Ray’ Coffey

Francis “Ray” Coffey, 76, of Pensacola, Florida passed away on October 3, 2024. Ray was born on June 27, 1948, in Chariton, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy Watson Coffey and Olive “Maxine” Coffey Street, in-laws Kenneth and Virginia Kyner and grandsons Spencer Bourgeois and Cody Coffey. He is survived by his beloved wife, Janice Kyner Coffey, and their children Nicole (Chad) Rigby, Carrie (Richard) Meredith, and Jonathan (Sydney) Coffey. He also leaves behind his cherished grandchildren: Ashton, Addyson, Collyns, Jaycie, Raegan, Cameron, Brody, Caitlyn, Mallarie (Michael), as well as four great-grandchildren. Ray is also survived by his brothers, Jerry (Vicki) Coffey and Danny Coffey, his aunt Rita Siglin and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Ray spent much of his childhood on the family farm near Humeston, Iowa and graduated from Mormon Trail High School, where he developed a love for sports. His passion earned him a walk on position as well as a football scholarship with the Iowa State Cyclones in 1966. Ray was drafted in the U.S. Army in 1970 and served his country during the Vietnam War. After his honorable discharge, he was the Taylor County Extension Director before he returned to Ames to further his education at Iowa State University. During this time, Ray experienced a life-changing moment when he was led to the Lord by a member of Campus Crusade for Christ. This newfound faith led him to pursue a ministry for the Lord.

Ray became a dedicated servant of the Lord, accepting a position as a teacher at the Christian school affiliated with Ames Baptist Church. He later became the assistant pastor, music leader, and principal of the school. Ray’s servants heart led him to take on many roles within his church community. He served as a bus driver, snow shoveler, janitor, painter, nursing home preacher, and even as a sign language interpreter. Ray took on a part-time job driving Cy-Ride and retired in 2016 to move to Florida where all of his children and grandchildren lived. He loved watching and cheering on his granddaughters dance, grandsons sports and picking them up from school. He found a local church home in Northstone Baptist Church and continued his ministry there as a deacon and Awana leader. His servants heart led him to eagerly volunteer for anything that needed to be done and everyone knew Mr. Coffey would be dependable.

Ray Coffey’s life was marked by love, faith, and service to others. Fitting with his love of music, it seemed there was always a song in his heart and on his lips. His dedication to the Lord, his family and community will always be remembered.