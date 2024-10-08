Fields of Faith: Community Worship Service Wednesday Night At Tate High

Tate High School’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes will host Fields of Faith Wednesday on Carl Madison Field in Pete Gindl Stadium.

The program will feature a a student-led worship band and guest speaker Mike Valarezo.

Admission if free for the event that begins at 6 p.m. with free food (while supply lasts) and games. The devotion begins at 6:30 p.m.

Valarezo brings a wealth of experience from 25 years in amateur evaluation and over 20 years of coaching, including the last 15 with FitPerform Athletics. His professional journey also includes 12 years in scouting for prestigious organizations like the Arizona Diamondbacks, Atlanta Braves, and Chicago Cubs. Coach Mike also has three years of college coaching experience at the Division I level with Jacksonville State in Alabama, as well as stints at Huntingdon College and Lurleen B. Wallace Junior College. His high school coaching career includes two years at Milton and Choctaw High Schools. A proud 1997 graduate of Huntingdon College and LBW in 1993, Coach Mike also boasts a storied athletic career. He’s a 1991 graduate of Tate High School, where he was a two-year letter winner in football and helped lead his baseball team to the Final Four in 1990. Currently, Coach Mike serves as the Positive Behavior Coordinator at Bellview Elementary, where he’s dedicated to building programs and developing young people both on and off the field.

Fields of Faith is an interdenominational national event where thousands gather on over 500 athletic fields across the country to share their faith. It is a national student-led initiative where students are meeting and organizing the event. Students invite their peers, teammates, families and the local community to meet on the school’s athletic field to worship, pray, be challenged to read the Bible, and follow Jesus Christ.