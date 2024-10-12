FHP Seeks Hit And Run Driver That Hit Scooter On Highway 29 In McDavid

October 12, 2024

A scooter rider was injured in a hit and run on Highway 29 in McDavid late Friday afternoon.

Witnesses told authorities that a white sedan changed lanes and collided with the Yamaha Vino scooter on Highway 29 southbound just south of Mystic Spring Road. The adult male ride was transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS with injuries that were not considered serious.

The witness was unable to provide a better description of the hit and run vehicle. White plastic from the vehicle was left behind at the crash site.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at *FHP.

The McDavid Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to the crash.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 