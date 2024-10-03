Escambia Felon Sentenced On Federal Drug Trafficking And Firearm Charges

A convicted felon from Escambia County has been sentenced to 22 years in federal prison on drug trafficking and firearm charges, according to the U. S. Department of Justice.

Willie Frank Gordon, 42, was convicted of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and federal supervised release violations.

The investigation and prosecution of armed drug traffickers – in this case by a repeat offender – is central to our mission to protect the public,” said Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.. “This sentence illustrates our shared resolve to keep our communities safe and the significant consequences associated with federal drug and firearm violations.”

On March 15, 2022, Gordon was arrested during a traffic stop for driving without a license. During an inventory search of the vehicle, law enforcement located a black backpack containing approximately 200 grams of methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl, and associated drug paraphernalia, along with a loaded, chambered pistol. Law enforcement also located a firearm holster in the glove box of the vehicle, three cell phones, and over $2,000 on Gordon’s person.

Gordon initially denied knowledge of the controlled substances and the firearm, but ultimately admitted to his possession of the items during an interview with investigators. Law enforcement also located surveillance footage of Gordon approximately 30 minutes prior to the traffic stop where he was observed carrying the black backpack to a vehicle before driving away.

Gordon’s imprisonment will be followed by 5-years of supervised release.

This conviction was the result of an investigation conducted by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and the ATF.