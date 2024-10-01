Escambia County Mourns Loss Of Beloved Public Safety Employee Tamika Williams

Escambia County is mourning the loss of beloved Public Safety employee Tamika Williams, who passed away on September 21, 2024. Tamika had worked for Escambia County for 10 years, and she will be deeply missed by her colleagues and loved ones.

Tamika was a dear friend and a mentor to many, described as someone who led by example and by faith. Tamika’s impact extended beyond the Public Safety Department, not only to her colleagues in other departments, but also to her community outside of the workplace.

“There’s only one Tamika,” Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore said. “Her loss is deeply felt by the county as a whole. Anybody who knew Tamika in the county knew they could go to her and get good information and good advice. She was always a person you could lean on.”

Tamika served as the Public Safety business operations manager during her entire career with the county, which began in September 2014. Although she served in a leadership role, Tamika’s colleagues say it was much more than her job title that made her a true leader.

Her commitment to following policies and procedures made Tamika a “go-to” person for many of her colleagues, who often came to her seeking guidance and advice. In addition to helping her coworkers with work-related issues, Tamika also became a trusted friend to many, both inside and outside of the workplace.

“She was a confidant for many,” said Public Safety director’s aide Kelly Goad, who worked with Tamika for seven years. “Many went to her for help, not only for work, but personal. She was a Christian and she could lead by faith, so she could relate to you on many levels.”

As a mentor to many young women through the county’s Summer Youth Employment Program, Tamika devoted herself to guiding and motivating interns, ultimately helping several of them gain full-time employment. Tamika also played an integral role in the inaugural HERricane Escambia program, a day camp for girls that aims to empower them to pursue careers and leadership roles in emergency management.

“Tamika was very big in inspiring those young ladies, teaching them, motivating them, setting the mark for them,” said Billing Manager Shandra Jenkins, who worked with Tamika for over nine years. “She also helped them build their resumes, and if any of them had questions, she always had an open-door policy. She was very approachable. She always gave words of encouragement.”

Along with being a trusted friend, Tamika was a dedicated mother, wife, and new grandmother – but she still made time to engage in her community. Tamika was heavily involved in the Pensacola Alumnae Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., serving as their treasurer, spending countless hours volunteering, and helping establish a student chapter of Delta Sigma Theta at the University of West Florida. Tamika was also very engaged in her church, New Life Deliverance Temple Church in Navarre.

Although she was a stickler for policies and procedures at work, Tamika’s colleagues said she also had a gift for spreading laughter and fun. She could often be heard in the hallways cheerfully saying “Morning, ma’am,” or her favorite expression when something didn’t meet her standards: “A MESS.”

“You always knew when she was in the room,” Gilmore said.

Tamika also started a door decorating contest during the holidays, bringing her competitive spirit and a whole lot of cheer to Public Safety offices.

“You want to talk about extra?” Goad said. “That’s going to be missed this year. She would have people singing and dancing, and everybody else would just do their door. So she definitely made a difference as far as comedic relief.”

Tamika’s colleagues agreed that her loss will leave a void that’s impossible to fill.

“She was our right and left hand,” Jenkins said.

“On behalf of Escambia County, I’d like to extend our sincere condolences to Tamika’s family, friends, loved ones, and our colleagues impacted by this tragic and immeasurable loss,” Escambia County Administrator Wes Moreno said. “We join Tamika’s family in grieving and supporting one another during this incredibly difficult time, and we will continue to offer support services for any of our employees who have been impacted by this tragedy. Tamika was an incredibly special, bright person who will never be forgotten by her Escambia County family.”

A homegoing service has been scheduled for Tamika Williams in her hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, on Friday, October 4, 2024 9 a.m. Burial service will immediately follow at the West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, 4000 Forest Hill Irene Road, Memphis, Tennessee.

A local memorial in the Pensacola area is also being planned, with details to be announced.