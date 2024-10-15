Escambia County Jail Inmate To Be Charged With Beating Death Of Fellow Inmate

An Escambia County Jail inmate will be charged with the beating death of a fellow inmate, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say 36-year-old Jorge Luis Velasquez beat 42-year-old Kevin Tavall Johnson as they were in the same cell. Velasquez was charged with aggravated battery, while Johnson was hospitalized for treatment. Deputies were notified Saturday that Johnson had passed away from his injuries.

Jail records show Velasquez was first arrested on October 3 for trespassing, damaging property and resisting arrest. He was then charged with aggravated battery on a jail detainee, which is expected to be upgraded. He was also wanted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). He is being held without bond.

Johnson was arrested in March on larceny and drug charges, according to jail records.