Escambia County Extends SEC Women’s Soccer, Sun Belt Basketball Championship Agreements

Escambia County has approved new agreements to cost the Southeastern Conference Women’s Soccer Championships and the Sun Belt Conference Basketball Championships through the end of the end of the decade.

The SEC Women’s Soccer Championships were first held at Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex in 2022, with the first agreement continuing to 2024 for the tournament that begins November 3. Under the new agreement approved Thursday, the SEC Women’s Soccer Championships will continue to be hosted by the county and Pensacola Sports at Ashton Brosnaham off 10 Mile Road in 2025 and 2026 with option to renew for three on-year periods through 2029.

The 2022 event saw record-breaking attendance numbers and generated $2.5 million in local economic impact, according to Escambia County, with several million more in 2023.

An agreement to host the 2021-2025 Sun Belt Conference Basketball Championships at the county-owned Pensacola Bay Center was also extended Thursday. Under the new agreement, the Sun Belt tournament will continue at the Bay Center for 2026-2030.

“Thrilled. Absolutely thrilled,” Pensacola Sports President Ray Palmer said Thursday afternoon. “One of the things that is so exciting is the reality that when these conferences find a home, and a neutral site home, it really takes years to grow the event they way they want it to grow, and we want it to grow.”

“The fact that believe in what we are doing is I just think we couldn’t be prouder,” Palmer added.

Pictured: The first record-setting SEC Women’s Soccer Tournament at Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex in October 2022. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.