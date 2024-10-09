Escambia Agencies To Assist With Hurricane Milton; Local Shelter Opens

Escambia County is agencies are preparing to deploy and assist during and after Hurricane Milton, and Escamia County is opening doors at home to Hurricane Milton evacuees.

Escambia County Deploying Resources Ahead of Hurricane Milton

Escambia County is mobilizing and deploying resources to assist areas of the state expected to be impacted by Hurricane Milton, standing ready to help neighboring counties and the state with storm preparation and recovery.

Escambia County Emergency Management has already deployed to Levy County to support emergency operations ahead of Hurricane Milton, working in the Levy County Emergency Operations Center in Bronson, Florida. The county’s mobile command unit, THOR, will deploy after Hurricane Milton makes landfall to support rescue and recovery efforts in Central/South Florida, with the location to be determined by the state depending on the storm’s impact. Santa Rosa County Emergency Management will also deploy with THOR to assist impacted areas.

“We are always ready to respond to the call for help when our neighbors need us, and this storm is no different,” Escambia County Emergency Manager Travis Tompkins said. “Hurricane Milton is expected to remain an extremely dangerous hurricane through landfall, and we will continue to be here to help impacted communities before, during, and after the storm. As always, it is an honor and a privilege to be there for our sister counties during difficult times like this.”

The American Red Cross opened a shelter for Hurricane Milton evacuees at the Pensacola Bay Center Tuesday night. The shelter is pet-friendly, with Escambia County Animal Welfare providing assistance with managing pet sheltering operations. The Pensacola Bay Center is located at 201 E. Gregory St. in downtown Pensacola.

Escambia County’s Animal Search and Rescue, or ASAR, team is also standing by for deployment. The ASAR team has members from Animal Welfare and Escambia County Fire Rescue who are trained to respond to disasters such as hurricanes, tornadoes or other large-scale animal rescue incidents.

The Escambia County Equestrian Center is accepting equine and small livestock evacuees from Hurricane Milton on a first come, first served basis. For more information, contact the Equestrian Center at 850-941-6042 or 850-554-1155, or email equestrian@myescambia.com.

Escambia County EMS and Escambia County Fire Rescue are also standing by and are ready to deploy if requested by the state.

“Escambia County will continue to provide any resources we can to assist those impacted by Hurricane Milton,” Escambia County Administrator Wes Moreno said. “It’s times like this when it’s imperative that we all come together to support our neighbors, and I am incredibly proud of our team for always being ready and willing to answer the call for help. We will continue to pray for the safety of everyone in the path of Hurricane Milton, and Escambia County will remain ready to help them in any way we can during this difficult time.”

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Preparing to Assist

Once again, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is preparing to help those in the path of Hurricane Milton.

Having only been back for a week after providing law enforcement assistance and helping with cleanup from Hurricane Helene, the ECSO’s Hurricane Response Team is prepared and ready to help our neighbors who will be affected by Hurricane Milton. The ECSO’s Hurricane Response Team is comprised of Escambia County Sheriff’s Office employees who have volunteered to respond to disaster areas.

The team will assist the residents of affected areas as they work to recover from the hurricane’s impact. Our team will also assist in clearing the trees and debris blocking roadways that could prevent first responders and citizens from getting assistance.

The team is completely self-sufficient and equipped with chainsaws, generators, sleeping quarters, showers, full cooking facilities, skid steer to help clear roads, ATVs, high water rescue vehicles, and other equipment that can be used to assist in search and rescue operations along with law-enforcement duties.

“Despite the considerable challenges, our team remains fully committed to supporting their fellow Floridians. I commend these employees who have volunteered. They represent the sheriff’s office and Escambia County well” – Sheriff Chip W. Simmons