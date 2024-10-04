Driver Swerves To Avoid Skeleton On Highway 29, Crashes Into Wooded Area

October 4, 2024

A driver on Highway 29 in Cantonment swerved to avoid a skeleton on Highway 29 and crashed into a wooded area Friday morning.

The woman was southbound on Highway 29 near Success Drive just before 7 a.m. when she swerved to miss an object that fell out of the back of a truck. She lost control on the wet roadway and ran into nearby woods. She was transported by Escambia County EMS to an area hospital.

The object she avoided turned out to be part of a skeleton — the leg bones no longer connected to the rest of the 12-foot Halloween yard decoration.

We are told that the driver of the truck stopped to render assistance.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

