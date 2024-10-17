Deputies Investigate Shooting Incident Involving Sheriff’s Speed Trailer In Byrneville

An investigation is underway after someone shot an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office speed trailer in Byrneville.

Just before midnight Tuesday, the ECSO received a report of shots fired in the area of Byrneville Road and McBride Road. The caller told dispatchers that they believed someone was night hunting deer.

Deputies arrived and located several shell casings in the area, according to ECSO spokesperson Morgan Lewis.

“We located one bullet hole in the speed trailer, but it appeared to still be operable,” Lewis said. “Someone may have been hunting a deer, but they hit our trailer instead.”

Wednesday, the speed-checking trailer was still in place on Byrneville Road just south of McBride Road. It appeared to be functionally normally, other than a small piece of evidence tape (pictured below).

The speed trailers went into service after Sheriff Chip Simmons took office. They can be deployed to areas with a known or citizen reported speed problem. The trailers display the speed of passing vehicles, complete with small flashing red and blue LED lights to attract driver attention.

Anyone with information on the speed trailer shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.

Pictured: An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office speed trailer as seen Wednesday afternoon on Byrneville Road near McBride Road. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.