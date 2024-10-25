DEP: Century Failed To Properly Monitor Water For Disinfection Byproducts

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) said the Town of Century water system failed to properly monitor for disinfection byproducts as required over a three-month period.

In a letter dated Wednesday to Mayor Luis Gomez. Jr. DEP said the town must issue a public notice to advise water system customers about the missed tests.

“The system monitored for total trihalomethanes (TTHM) but failed to monitor for haloacetic acids (HAA5),” DEP said in the letter. According to the National Institute of Health, the chemicals are formed as byproducts during the disinfection of water with another chemical such as chlorine. It can take years or even decades of exposure to cause any health problems.

The monitoring violations notice that DEP will require Century to distribute will state, “During July – September 2024 we did not complete all monitoring for disinfection byproducts and therefore cannot be sure of the quality of

your drinking water during that time.”

As a footnote, the notice will, however, state that, some people “who drink water containing haloacetic acids in excess of the MCL over many years may have an increased risk of getting cancer.”

Regulated HAA5s include monochloroacetic, dichloroacetic, trichloroacetic, monobromoacetic, and dibromoacetic acids.

File image.