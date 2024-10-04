Century Man Accused Of Assaulting, Robbing Woman After Leaving Local Drug House

A Century man is accused of hitting and robbing a woman in Century after they left a purported local drug house.

Don Duran Dubose, Jr., 32, was charged with robbery of an individual, petit theft and battery. He remained in the Escambia County Jail Friday morning with bond set at $25,000.

Dubose allegedly struck the female victim in the face, pushed her to the ground and took her belongings.

She told Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies that she had been arguing with Dubose after they drove away from the “spice house” near Showalter Park in Century because he was having a relationship with another woman, according to an arrest report. She stated that Dubose struck in the face, and she told him to get out of her car.

Later she stopped the car near Fannie Road and Campbell Road and again told Dubose to get out of the car. He refused, and she got out the car, the report states. At that point, Dubuse took her keys, pone and a Case brand pocket knife from the women, according to deputies.

The victim told deputies that she then took a bottle of rubbing alcohol and a lighter, threatening to light him on fire if he hit her again.

Dubose denied the allegations.

The female has a contusion on her face, but declined EMS, according to The ECSO.