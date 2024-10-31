Century, Jay Entering Into Mutual Public Works Assistance Agreement

October 31, 2024

The towns of Jay and Center in entering into a mutual assistance agreement.

The interlocal agreement, approved by municipalities, will allow for the sharing of public works personnel equipment and personnel.

Either town can request employee or equipment assistance for the other on a case-by-case basis with no compensation.  The borrowing town will assume responsibility and liability for borrowed equipment and personnel during their use. Both towns expect savings and improved operational efficiency through the agreement, which can be terminated by either party with a 30-day notice.

NorthEscambia.com graphic.

