Cat Country 98.7 Named 2024 CMA Radio Station Of The Year: NewsRadio Wins Marconi Award

Wednesday, Pensacola’s Cat Country 98.7 won the 2024 Country Music Association (CMA) Radio Station of the Year Award, and sister station NewsRadio 92. won the Marconi Awards Medium Market Station of the Year.

Both stations are owned by Dave and Mary Hoxeng and Pensacola-based ADX Communications.

Cat Country 98.7 CMA Radio Station of the Year

This is the third time the station has won this prestigious CMA STation of the Year award, having previously won in 2017 and 2019.

The announcement was made Wednesday morning in Nashville by the CMA. The station was informed of the win by the multi-CMA award-winning group Brothers Osborne, who called into the Cat Pak Morning show hosted by Brent and Mel.

“The CMA Station of the Year award is the most prestigious award Cat Country can achieve and to get this award for doing what we do daily, working to serve and entertain our community, is an honor, ” said Mary Hoxeng, owner and general manager of WYCT, Cat Country 98.7. “I’m so proud of our entire team, and it does take everyone.”

The winners of the 58th Annual CMA Awards will be honored during the November 20 ABC telecast (to be aired locally on WEAR 3) from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The CMA Awards show will also be available on Hulu beginning November 21.

NewsRadio 92.3

Wednesday night, NewsRadio 92.3 announced as the winner of the Marconi Awards Medium Market Station of the Year by the National Association of Broadcasters at a ceremony in New York City.

This the stations first-ever win for this award.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.