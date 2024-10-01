Carolyn Fay Parker

Mrs. Carolyn Fay Parker (Bailey), aged 82, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2024, in Tallahassee, FL, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 11, 1942, in Ardmore, AL. In 1962, she married Mr. William “Ralph” Parker, and they enjoyed 63 years of marriage, with 33 years in Evergreen, AL, before moving back to Bratt, FL, where they lived for the past 26 years. Mrs. Parker worked her way up to a supervisor position at Steven Roberts Manufacturing, where she worked for many years before retiring.

Mrs. Parker adored spending time with her family, watching her grandchildren, and taking care of her husband. She also found joy in embroidery, reading, working outdoors (especially gardening and pruning), tending to the farm, chatting with neighbors, and engaging in conversations with her family. Additionally, she loved sitting down to watch wrestling, football, or a good western with her family. Carolyn’s kindness and sense of humor left a lasting impression on everyone who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Parker.

She is survived by her two sons, Wendell Ralph (Katy) Parker, of Tallahassee, FL, and David “Wayne” (Kristin) Parker, of Tallahassee, FL; seven grandchildren: Hayley Parker, Mason Parker, Matt Parker, Kylee Parker, Luke Lambert, Chase Lambert, Lila Parker; her brother, Kenneth Bailey; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Graveside and burial services will be held Saturday, October 5, 2024, at 12:30 p.m. at Godwin Cemetery with Rev. Henry Johnson officiating.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes is in charge of all arrangements.