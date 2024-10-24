Cantonment Man Accused Of Robbing, Attacking Ex-Wife At Gallery Night

A Cantonment man is charged with attacking and robbing his ex-wife during a recent Gallery Night event in downtown Pensacola.

Marcus Romaro Anderson, 41, was charged with aggravated battery, robbery by sudden snatching, larceny, and criminal mischief $1,000 or more. All of the charges are felonies.

The victim told the Pensacola Police Department that Anderson had contacted her by text and would not leave her alone, and he was agitated because she had blocked his number. They were married for 20 years but are no divorced and a domestic violence injunction had expired.

While walking with friends at Gallery Night, the victim was attacked by Anderson in front of 121 South Palafox, according to an arrest report. Anderson struck his ex-wife on the right cheek with a closed fist before snatching her iPhone 14 Pro Max and crushing it, according to an arrest report. He then grabbed her by the arm and slammed her to the ground, police said. A security guard in the area saw the incident, the report states, and took the phone from Anderson and returned it to the victim.

The victim’s shoulder was fractured in the incident, the report continues.

Anderson remained in the Escambia County Jail Thursday with bond set at $15,000.