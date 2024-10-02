Broken Windshield Leads To Atmore PD Arrest Of Flomaton Man On Drug Charges

A traffic stop in Atmore for a shattered windshield ended with a Flomaton man jailed on drug charges.

The Atmore Police Department stopped 26-year-old Cody Leverette of Flomaton on South Main Street for a shattered windshield.

“During the officer’s interaction with Leverette, the officer noted that Leverette was acting in a suspicious manner and requested consent to search Leverette’s clothing,” Sgt Darrell McMann said.

According to Atmore PD, officers found six grams of synthetic marijuana (spice) in several baggies.

“When the officer pulled the narcotics out of Leverett’s clothing Leverette fled on foot. He was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit,” McMann added.

During a search of Leverette’s vehicle, the officer discovered several items that are used to ingest narcotics, according to police.

Leverette was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and attempting to elude a police officer. He remained in the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center without bond.