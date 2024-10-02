Beulah Middle FFA Members Make Dog Toys From Old T-shirts For Local Rescue

Beulah Middle School FFA members created over 75 dog toys Tuesday using old t-shirts.

The dog toys will be donated to A Place of Hope Small Dog Rescue in Escambia County.

Beulah Middle FFA Advisor Leanne Jenkins said the project started when officer Cheyenne Armstrong became proficient in making the dog toys from YouTube.

“Students brought old t-shirts in today and created the toys,” Jenkins said Tuesday. “Honestly, it’s the best FFA meeting we have had in seven years. They were so excited to serve!”

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.