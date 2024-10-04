Atmore Man Charged With Stealing Patient File From Hospital

October 4, 2024

An Atmore man is accused of stealing a patient file from the local hospital.

Christopher Dortch, 44, was charged with burglary third degree and theft of properly fourth degree.

Atmore Community Hospital reported that Dortch entered a restricted restricted office and removed a patient’s file and other items, according to the Atmore Police Department.

The file and other unspecified items were recovered just before Dortch’s arrest.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 