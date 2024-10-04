Atmore Man Charged With Stealing Patient File From Hospital

An Atmore man is accused of stealing a patient file from the local hospital.

Christopher Dortch, 44, was charged with burglary third degree and theft of properly fourth degree.

Atmore Community Hospital reported that Dortch entered a restricted restricted office and removed a patient’s file and other items, according to the Atmore Police Department.

The file and other unspecified items were recovered just before Dortch’s arrest.