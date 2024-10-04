Hofberger Sworn In As Escambia County District 4 Commissioner — For A Month

For the first time since January, there are now five members sitting on the Escambia County Commission.

Ashlee Hofberger was sworn in Thursday to the District 4 seat, following her appointment earlier this month by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The District 4 seat had been vacant since Robert Bender was appointed Supervisor of Elections in January.

She will be vice chair of the commission for her term through November 18.

In August, Hofberger won the Republican primary for the seat. She will still face Democratic candidate Ron Helms in November. Helms is a Navy veteran and owner of a Pensacola business.

“I am honored to have received the appointment of District 4 County Commissioner by Governor DeSantis,” Hofberger said. “I have hit the ground running, prioritizing vital initiatives such as enhancing resources for our first responders, streamlining business operations in Escambia County, and ensuring a better investment of taxpayer dollars. Being appointed during the final weeks of my campaign adds an interesting dynamic as I navigate the responsibilities of office while actively seeking the support of voters for the November 5th election. It’s a unique opportunity to learn and engage with the community simultaneously. As I balance my new role and campaign efforts, I remain committed to my vision for Escambia County. My focus is clear: support our first responders, facilitate business growth, and manage taxpayer funds wisely. I believe in a collaborative approach to make a positive impact.”

Hofberger is owner of The Wash Room laundromat and Bogeys Golf Suites. In 2012, she opened the emergency restoration firm Complete DKI and later sold it to the national company First Onsite in 2021. She is the recipient of the 2019 National Association for Industrial and Office Properties Member of the Year. A volunteer of the PACE Center for Girls, Hofberger earned her bachelor’s degree in business from the University of West Florida.

