Layoffs As Ascend Performance Materials Cantonment Facility Cuts Workforce

Ascend Performance Materials has cut their workforce at their Cantonment plant, but the plant will continue to play a vital role as the company moves forward.

Our nylon manufacturing facility in Cantonment is the largest integrated nylon manufacturing site in the world and is a critical source of durable, high-quality materials that make modern life possible,” Osama Khalifa, Ascend director of corporate communications and government affairs, told NorthEscambia.com in an email Thursday afternoon. “Unfortunately, we have faced a challenging market due to lower demand for vehicles, housing and consumer goods globally over the past two years. This market has forced us to make some difficult decisions, including an adjustment in our workforce in Cantonment over the past few months.”

Khalifa said the Ascend plant in Cantonment has operated for 70 years, and “it is a critical part of the global supply of nylon and will continue to play an important role in that market for generations to come.”

The company did not disclose the number of layoffs at the plant over the past few months, or address if there would be additional layoffs. According to data from economic development authority FloridaWest, Ascend was the sixth largest employer in Escambia County with 1,288 employees.

In 2022, Ascend invested over $80 million at the Cantonment plant to improve safety and reliability.

NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.