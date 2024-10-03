Bay Center Opening As Hurricane Milton Evacuee Shelter; Equestrian Center For Livestock

October 8, 2024

Shelters are opening in Escambia County for Hurricane Milton evacuees — both people and animals.

The American Red Cross will open a shelter for Hurricane Milton evacuees at the Pensacola Bay Center today, Tuesday, October 8, at 6 p.m. The shelter will be pet-friendly, with Escambia County Animal Welfare providing assistance with managing pet sheltering operations. The Pensacola Bay Center is located at 201 E. Gregory St. in downtown Pensacola.

The Escambia County Equestrian Center is accepting equine and small livestock evacuees from Hurricane Milton on a first come, first served basis. For more information, contact the Equestrian Center at 850-941-6042 or 850-554-1155, or email equestrian@myescambia.com.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 