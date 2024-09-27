Vehicle Crashes And Burns After Fleeing From Law Enforcement In Two States

A vehicle that fled from law enforcement in both Alabama and Florida crash and burned near Nokomis in extreme northwest Escambia County.

Due to an equipment violation, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle on North Century Boulevard Wednesday night, according to ECSO spokesperson Morgan Lewis. The driver did not stop, and deputies did not pursue the vehicle due to speed and safety issues, she said.

The vehicle was later spotted near the state line in Atmore, Alabama. Atmore Police Department Sgt. Darrell McMann said APD officers pursued the vehicle for only a few seconds before it crossed back into Florida. He said Atmore officers terminated their pursuit and did not chase the vehicle into Florida.

About 9:30 p.m., the vehicle burst into flames after crashing into a tree and a ditch on Pineville Road near Hollingsworth Road

The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue responded and extinguished the blaze. Two people from the vehicle were located on Hollingsworth Road; it was not clear if either was the driver. Both were transported by Escambia County EMS to an area hospital as trauma alerts.

The Florida Highway Patrol investigated the crash. Due to preparations for Hurricane Helene, FHP was unable to provide further details Thursday.