Tropical Storm Helene Forms, To Become Hurricane In The Gulf

Tropical Storm Helene formed Tuesday morning and is expected to become Hurricane Helene in the Gulf of Mexico by Wednesday.

The current forecast and forecast models are predicting the hurricane by about Thursday night in the Big Bend area of Florida.

The likelihood of strengthening is high, becoming a major hurricane.

The forecast path can, and often will, change. It’s too early to tell what local impacts the hurricane will have in the Escambia County area. At minimum, our rain chance will increase, and there will be an increased risk of risk currents and high surf at the beaches.

The latest information is in the graphic above.