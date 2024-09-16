These Are This Week’s Road Construction Trouble Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads and projects in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Interstate Circle Bridge Over Eight Mile Creek Construction – Interstate Circle is closed at the Eight Mile Creek Bridge through mid-2025 while crews replace the bridge. Signage is in place to detour drivers around the work zone using Pine Forest Road, Longleaf Drive and Wymart Road.

Interstate 10 (I-10) at U.S. 29 Interchange (Exit 10) Construction Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions the week of Sunday, Sept. 15:

I-10, between U.S. 29 and I-110, is reduced to two travel lanes in each direction. Sunday, Sept. 15 through Thursday, Sept. 19, drivers will encounter intermittent lane closures on I-10 near U.S. 29 and on Palafox Street near the I-10 overpass between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. The U.S. 29 northbound ramp to I-10 eastbound is closed. U.S. 29 northbound drivers are being detoured to make a U-turn at Broad Street onto U.S. 29 southbound to access I-10 eastbound. A new, temporary on-ramp for U.S. 29 southbound drivers accessing I-10 eastbound will open Monday, Sept. 16. Detouring traffic to the temporary ramp will allow crews to continue work to reconstruct the I-10/U.S. 29 interchange.



I-10 at Nine Mile Road Interchange (Exit 5) Construction– Drivers will encounter inside lane closures on I-10 near Exit 5, Wednesday, Sept. 18 and Thursday, Sept. 19, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. These closures are required as crews construct a temporary detour.

U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing between Henry Street and Cottage Street in Century – Traffic on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) is shifted to the southbound travel lanes, between Rudolph Street and Green Street. One travel lane in each direction remains open as crews reconstruct the adjacent northbound lanes. The traffic shift is expected to remain in place through fall 2024. Signage is in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

North Palafox Street (U.S. 29) Resurfacing from Cervantes Street to Brent Lane (State Road (S.R.) 296) – Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on North Palafox Street, between Brent Lane and West Scott Street, Sunday, Sept. 15 through Saturday, Sept. 21, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for milling and paving operations.

Santa Rosa County:

S.R. 89 Resurfacing, from north of S.R. 87 to County Road (C.R.) 178 – Drivers will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures, between S.R .87 and C.R. 178, Monday, Sept. 16 through Friday, Sept. 20 as crews install rumble strips and place thermoplastic striping.

U.S. 90 Resurfacing from west of Avalon Boulevard to east of Stewart Street – Drivers may encounter intermittent U.S. 90 lane closures, between Avalon Boulevard and Stewart Street, Sunday, Sept. 15 through Thursday, Sept. 19, from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., for paving operations.

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive Sunday, Sept. 15, through Friday, Sept. 20, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for stormwater drainage improvements and paving operations.

Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts:

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

