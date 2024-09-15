The Tent Is Up In Cantonment. But When Will The Pumpkins Arrive?

September 15, 2024

The tent went up Saturday on Highway 29 in Cantonment. But when will the pumpkins arrive?

The Allen Memorial Methodist Men Pumpkin Patch is a longstanding North Escambia fall tradition with pumpkins of all shapes and sizes for sale each year.

If all goes as planned, the pumpkins are expected to arrive on Thursday, September 26, with sales starting the following day on Friday, September 27.

We’ll update you when the pumpkin patch is open.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 