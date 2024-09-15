The Tent Is Up In Cantonment. But When Will The Pumpkins Arrive?

The tent went up Saturday on Highway 29 in Cantonment. But when will the pumpkins arrive?

The Allen Memorial Methodist Men Pumpkin Patch is a longstanding North Escambia fall tradition with pumpkins of all shapes and sizes for sale each year.

If all goes as planned, the pumpkins are expected to arrive on Thursday, September 26, with sales starting the following day on Friday, September 27.

We’ll update you when the pumpkin patch is open.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.