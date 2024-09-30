Tate Boys Win Escambia County Golf Championship, Northview Places Second

September 30, 2024

The Tate High School Boys won the Escambia County Golf Championship last week as the Northview High School boys finished second at the Osceola Municipal Golf Course.

The Class 3A Aggies posted a team score of 150. The 1A Chiefs second place score wa 165. They defeated West Florida (169), Pensacola High (176), Washington (177) and Escambia (195.)

The top five scores from Tate were:

1. – Landon Ray (JR) – 37
1. – Baylor Touchstone (JR) – 37
3. – Jacob Drysdale (FR) – 38
3. – Ben Robinson (JR) – 38
8.  – Parker Hassell (JR) – 41

And from Northview:

5. – Jayden White (SO) – 39
5. – Jack Boutwell (JR) – 39
Miles Smith (SO) – 43
Kelan Jurney (SR) – 45

Pictured top: The Tate High Schools boys golf team. Pictured below: the Northview High School boy golf team. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

