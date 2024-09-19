Tate Aggies Looking For Fifth Straight Win Tonight Against West Florida

The Tate High School Aggies will take their 4-0 record on the road Thursday night to take on the West Florida Jaguars.

Tate is coming off a strong 30-14 homecoming night win over the Milton Panthers last week.

Tate has not started a season at 4-0 since 2016, and they dropped that fifth game that year to Niceville on the way to a 9-3 season.

Now Tate is on a roll as they head down to Burgess Road looking for five consecutive wins for the first time in over 30 years.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Also Thursday night, Jay will host Baker at 7 p.m.

Pictured: Tate defeated Milton 30-14 last Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.