Tate Aggies Looking For Fifth Straight Win Tonight Against West Florida
September 19, 2024
The Tate High School Aggies will take their 4-0 record on the road Thursday night to take on the West Florida Jaguars.
Tate is coming off a strong 30-14 homecoming night win over the Milton Panthers last week.
Tate has not started a season at 4-0 since 2016, and they dropped that fifth game that year to Niceville on the way to a 9-3 season.
Now Tate is on a roll as they head down to Burgess Road looking for five consecutive wins for the first time in over 30 years.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Also Thursday night, Jay will host Baker at 7 p.m.
Pictured: Tate defeated Milton 30-14 last Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
