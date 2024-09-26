Showers And Storms Today, Wind Advisory In Effect

For specific details on Hurricane Helene, click here.

There is wind advisory in effect today North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph are expected.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1pm and 4pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 64. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 84.