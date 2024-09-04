Pine Meadow Elementary PTA Presents Sherry White With Honorary Lifetime Membership

The Pine Meadow Elementary PTA recently honored Sherry White with an honorary life membership at their most recent volunteer appreciation breakfast. This award recognized White’s contributions to the PTA community and her unwavering dedication to the school.

White has been an active member of the PTA for many years, serving on the board and volunteering countless hours to support the school’s initiatives. Her positive spirit and commitment to the school’s students have made a lasting impact.

“Her dedication as a board member, her countless hours of volunteering, and her unwavering support in teacher classrooms have made a significant impact,” the PTA said.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.