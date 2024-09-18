Pickup Truck Driver Injured In Head-on Crash Into A Tree In Walnut Hill

One person was injured when they crashed their pickup truck into a tree in Walnut Hill Wednesday night.

The adult female was traveling east on Morgan Road when she failed to negotiate a 90-degree curve and crashed her Chevrolet Colorado head-on into a tree.

She was transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS with injuries that were not considered life threatening.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Walnut Hill and Molino stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.