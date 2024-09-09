One Arrested, One Wanted In Cantonment Attempted Robbery Attempt That Ended With Gunfire

September 9, 2024

One suspect has been arrested and another is on the run following the attempted robbery of an individual with shots fired Sunday in Cantonment.

Ja’tarius Lavell Johnson, 19, was charged with robbery with a firearm, grand theft, and grand theft of a firearm. The second suspect, Aviaun Smith, 22, has an active warrant for the same charges.

The ECSO responded to the 400 block of Forrest Avenue. A homeowner told deputies that she was cleaning out a rental property with the help of two black males, according to Sgt. Melony Peterson.

“One of them pulled a handgun and attempted to rob and take the victim’s purse. A struggle ensued, and the victim was able to retrieve a handgun out of her purse and fired one shot,” Peterson said. The victim told deputies that she believed she struck one of the suspects before they fled in a white car.

Johnsone arrived later at Baptist Hospital with a gunshot wound to his foot, according to ECSO.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.

Comments

6 Responses to “One Arrested, One Wanted In Cantonment Attempted Robbery Attempt That Ended With Gunfire”

  1. Cantonment resident on September 10th, 2024 12:05 pm

    Great story! Too bad it won’t make the main stream media.
    It doesn’t fit the narrative.

  2. David on September 10th, 2024 9:47 am

    Unknown? Shot in the foot? I’ll bet that he is known now! He has an “ouchie!”

  3. Molino resident on September 9th, 2024 9:46 pm

    I agree with tg. You go girl!!!!!!

  4. JJ on September 9th, 2024 6:20 pm

    DUH!!!!!
    UNKNOWN?

  5. Bill T on September 9th, 2024 4:34 pm

    Didn’t your mama tell you the secret to life ? Don’t ever attempt to rob a woman when she packing !!! You will definitely be kilt quickly.

  6. tg on September 9th, 2024 4:12 pm

    Im thinking thats his last robbery attempt. Go Girl!





