One Arrested, One Wanted In Cantonment Attempted Robbery Attempt That Ended With Gunfire

One suspect has been arrested and another is on the run following the attempted robbery of an individual with shots fired Sunday in Cantonment.

Ja’tarius Lavell Johnson, 19, was charged with robbery with a firearm, grand theft, and grand theft of a firearm. The second suspect, Aviaun Smith, 22, has an active warrant for the same charges.

The ECSO responded to the 400 block of Forrest Avenue. A homeowner told deputies that she was cleaning out a rental property with the help of two black males, according to Sgt. Melony Peterson.

“One of them pulled a handgun and attempted to rob and take the victim’s purse. A struggle ensued, and the victim was able to retrieve a handgun out of her purse and fired one shot,” Peterson said. The victim told deputies that she believed she struck one of the suspects before they fled in a white car.

Johnsone arrived later at Baptist Hospital with a gunshot wound to his foot, according to ECSO.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.