Northview Grad Jamarkus Jefferson Making Area College Football History

Northview graduate and Chiefs football standout Jamarkus Jefferson made area college football history Saturday.

Jefferson scored the first home touchdown in the history of the Lighthouse Private Christian Academy Makos on their way to a 31-12 defeat of South Carolina Central Christian College, their second win for of inaugural season.

He wears No. 6 for LCC, a number familiar to Northview fans as he racked up records for the Chiefs. During the 2022 season, he was No. 1 in Florida with 286 points. His 47 touchdowns that season ranked 13th nationally.

For Jefferson, the smaller college is great second chance.

“It’s a great opportunity; it’s giving us a second chance to do and play the sport that we love. A lot of us are overlooked because these major colleges want players out of the portal or that are 4 and 5 stars,” he said.

LCC head coach Ronnie Cottrell left Mobile Christian after nine seasons with a 2023 state championship. In 24 years as a head coach, he was 186-101 at schools that included Flomaton, W.S. Neal, and Mobile Christian. He was the Alabama Crimson Tide recruiting coordinator under Mike DuBose from 1998-2000.

“It’s local kids that are just as good or even better with Coach Cottrell starting this program,” Jefferson said. “It’s even giving us a chance to play local and stay home to be able to play in front of our families.”

Pictured: Jamarkus Jefferson gains yardage Saturday for the Lighthouse Christian College Makos. Photos courtesy Jenette Stuckey for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.