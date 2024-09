Northview Chiefs Fall On The Road To Freeport 36-20

The Northview Chiefs hit the road for a 100-mile trip across the Panhandle to take on Freeport.

The Chiefs returned home Friday night with a 26-36 loss to the Bulldogs. The defeat dropped the Chiefs’ record to 1-2 for the season.

Next Friday night, Northview will host the brand new Central High program for a Senior Night matchup at Tommy Weaver Memorial Stadium in Bratt.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.