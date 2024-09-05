Northview Chiefs Boys Golf Defeats West Florida, Washington And Escambia

September 5, 2024

In high school golf action on a wet Wednesday afternoon, the Northview High School Chiefs boys defeated West Florida, Washington and Escambia high schools at the Osceola Golf Course in Pensacola

Four Northview golfers placed individually:

  • 1st place: Jack Boutwell, with a score of 38 overall.
  • 2nd place: Jackson Bridges, finishing with a score of 39.
  • 4th place: Luke Godwin, with a 41.

Pictured: The Northview High School golf team: Luke Godwin, Jack Boutwell, Kelan Jurey, Jackson Bridges, Jayden White, Miles Smith, and Coach Nicholas Shivers. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “Northview Chiefs Boys Golf Defeats West Florida, Washington And Escambia”

  1. Gayle B. Weaver on September 5th, 2024 2:12 am

    Congratulations. So very glad that golf has become a competitive sport at Northview. Go Chiefs!





