Northview Chiefs Boys Golf Defeats West Florida, Washington And Escambia
September 5, 2024
In high school golf action on a wet Wednesday afternoon, the Northview High School Chiefs boys defeated West Florida, Washington and Escambia high schools at the Osceola Golf Course in Pensacola
Four Northview golfers placed individually:
- 1st place: Jack Boutwell, with a score of 38 overall.
- 2nd place: Jackson Bridges, finishing with a score of 39.
- 4th place: Luke Godwin, with a 41.
Pictured: The Northview High School golf team: Luke Godwin, Jack Boutwell, Kelan Jurey, Jackson Bridges, Jayden White, Miles Smith, and Coach Nicholas Shivers. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
Congratulations. So very glad that golf has become a competitive sport at Northview. Go Chiefs!