Northview Chiefs Boys Golf Defeats West Florida, Washington And Escambia

In high school golf action on a wet Wednesday afternoon, the Northview High School Chiefs boys defeated West Florida, Washington and Escambia high schools at the Osceola Golf Course in Pensacola

Four Northview golfers placed individually:

4th place: Luke Godwin, with a 41.

Pictured: The Northview High School golf team: Luke Godwin, Jack Boutwell, Kelan Jurey, Jackson Bridges, Jayden White, Miles Smith, and Coach Nicholas Shivers. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.