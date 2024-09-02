Neighborhood Nuisance: Abandoned Dilapidated Mobile Home Finally Removed From Century Roadside

Residents of a Century neighborhood can finally breathe a sigh of relief after an abandoned dilapidated mobile home that had become a neighborhood nuisance was finally removed.

According to Escambia County, the trailer was abandoned along the roadway in the 200 Block of East Hecker Road on July 25, quickly becoming a source of concern

Escambia County was prepared to remove and destroy and abandoned depilated mobile home was sitting near the entrance of Showalter Park for over a month, but by September 1, the trailer had been removed by someone.

According to a report submitted by the Florida Highway Patrol, the tractor trailer that was hauling the mobile home through Century broke an axle in the middle of the intersection of East Hecker Road and Jefferson Avenue. Highway Patrol contacted Ace Towing to assist with removing the tractor trailer and mobile home from the intersection. Ace Towing left the mobile home on the right-of-way, at the 200 block of East Hecker Road, but towed the truck to their row yard because it was unregistered.

Due to complaints by residents to the office of Century Mayor Luis Gomez, Jr., Escambia County Code Enforcement was called to address the mobile home and posted a notice on the trailer to remove it from the right of way. A sheriff’s deputy that responded to the incident told the county that the driver of the truck, Martin Flowers, from Grand Bay, Alabama, removed the mobile home from the property of 9441 Old Flomaton Road in Century which is owned by Amy Terhune. On August 8, Code Enforcement went to the property and attempted to make contact with the owner but was not successful.

This Thursday, the Escambia County Commission was scheduled to vote on a recommendation to order the removal and disposal of the mobile home,

Escambia County provides code enforcement services in Century under and interlocal agreement.

Picture above and first below: A dilapidated mobile home was abandoned immediately next to Hecker Road in Century on July 25. Pictured below: Someone removed the mobile home by September 1, just a few days before Escambia County was set to approve its removal and destruction. Photos for NorthEscambia.com and NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.