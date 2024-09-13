Meet The Tate Homecoming Court. And All the HOCO Details You Need To Know.

It’s Homecoming for the Tate High School Aggies tonight as they return back to Pete Gindl Stadium for the first time in a month.

The Senior boys and girls homecoming court members and their profiles are below.

Here’s the schedule of events:

4:45 – Ticket Gate open & ready for sales

5:50 – Band enters

6:00 – Band in stands

6:01 – Homecoming Parade begins

6:20 – Senior Boys’ Court presented on field.

6:30 – Underclassmen Court presented: Freshmen, Sophomores, and Juniors

- Senior Girls’ Court in position on field, introduced (name only)

6:45 – Spirit Line forms on field

7:00 – Kickoff

Halftime – The queen will be crowned and Pensacola Carriages will take the queen on a victory lap around the track.

The Tate High Homecoming Dance is Saturday, September 14 in the Fryman Gym

SENIOR GIRLS COURT

Brooke Alvare

Brooke completed the Early Childhood Academy.

She is a member of Student Council and Beta Club.

She was a Tate Varsity Cheerleader for three years.

Brooke has a 4.0 GPA.

Kayla Bailey

Kayla is captain of the Varsity Cheer team.

She’s a two-time FHSAA State Champion and NCA National champion.

She’s also a member of STUCO, Beta, and Early Childhood Academy.

Blakely Campbell

Blakely has been a member of Tate’s softball program for the last three years.

She has been a member of the J.M. Tate FFA Chapter and the Ag program all four years.

In her free time she loves to hunt, spend time in the sun, and be around her family and friends.

KJ Crow

KJ has a 4.08 GPA and has committed to Coastal Alabama to play college tennis and major in business and marketing.

She is a member of Student Council, Beta Club, Rho Kappa, National English Honors Society, Debate Club, and the World Language Club.

KJ has been a varsity starter on the tennis team since 9th grade and selected for the All Area team the past two years.

Faith Etheridge

Faith is a four-year Tate High School Cheerleader, with two years on JV and two years on Varsity.

She is an ambassador for 4EVR DEZ a local foundation helping girls find the perfect formal dress.

Faith is involved in Beta Club, Student Council, and Tate FFA.

Carlyn Ham

Carlyn has a 4.78 GPA.

She is a four-year member of Tate Softball, Student Leadership, National BETA Club, National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, and The Aggie Advanced Institute.

Carlyn enjoys spending time with her family and friends at the beach, and volunteering at The Voyage Church in her free time.

Hailey Locke

Hailey has been a member of Student Council for three years and a member of Beta Club, HOSA, Rho Kappa, SADD, S2S and World Language Club.

She has a 4.0 GPA and plans to attend Florida State University.

Hailey has been a part of the Showband of the South for four years and is currently Color Guard captain.

Caidance Peterson

Caidance has been a member of the Tate Early Childhood program for four years.

She plans to attend the University of West Florida to pursue a degree in business management and to get her license in real estate.

Her favorite color is blue.

Tristen Showalter

Tristen has played softball since she was 5-years-old.

She has been involved in FAB, SLB, Debate Club, NEHS, and Student Council.

She loves hanging out with her family and friends.

Savanna Wadsworth

Savanna has participated in competitive cheer for five years and was a Tate High School Cheerleader for two years.

She has been a member of the Early Childhood Academy for four years and the Diamond Girls.

In her free time, she enjoys going to the beach, spending time with friends and family.

Lacy Wilson

Lacy has played on the Varsity softball team since her freshman year.

She is a member of Student Council.

Her free time is spent at the beach and with family and friends.

SENIOR BOYS COURT

Marco Angel

Marco is the Tate mascot.

He plans to go to law school after high school.

Marco has been involved in Debate, Beta Club, and World Language Club.

Camden Beaty

Camden plays soccer.

He likes to hunt and fish in his spare time.

Camden loves going to the gym.

Dustin Burdette

Dustin has a 3.8 GPA.

He loves to be involved in the student section.

Dustin enjoys spending time with his family.

Trevor Hammac

Trevor is a young entrepreneur.

He wants to attend college at PSC.

Trevor enjoys traveling.

Noah Javier

Noah would like to attend FSU and go to dental school.

He can play five instruments.

Spending time with family and friends, going to the beach, and traveling are some of Noah’s favorite things to do.

Kristopher Kelley

Kristopher is a dual enrollment student with a 4.0 GPA at Pensacola State College and 4.8 at Tate

After high school he will be going to the University of Florida for pre-law or the University of Central Florida for civil engineering.

He cheers for Tate and Cheer Athletics Emerald Coast.

Jayce Latzer

Jayce is the Battalion Executive Officer and the Megaball Captain in the Aggie Battalion.

He is the student director of the Multimedia Academy.

He has placed first in the District 1 Competition for Digital Media Production with FBLA.

Aiden Maher

Aiden has a 4.1 GPA and is the district president and school president of FBLA.

In his free time, he works at a local daycare, practices MMA, and weightlifts.

Aiden plans to attend USA, studying to go into the technology part of medicine.

Xander Manoso

Xander wrestled one year and has played basketball for three.

After graduating he plans on studying to become a pilot and fly for an airline.

Xander’s GPA is 3.4 and his favorite subject is history.

Dillon Shelton

Dillon has played soccer his entire life.

He has a 3.0 GPA.

Dillon loves spending time with his family and friends.

Nico White

Nico is in his fourth year of the Multimedia Academy at Tate and has earned many certificates.

He wants to attend UCF for graphic design.

Nico has a 4.0 GPA and is a member of FBLA.

Student biographies provided by the students via Tate High School.