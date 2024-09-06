Manager Of Molino Tax Collector Office Honored With Statewide Service Award

September 6, 2024

Janet Middleton, manager of the Escambia County Tax Collector Molino Office, was recently awarded the Distinguished Service Award by the Florida Tax Collector Association. This prestigious honor recognizes Middleton’s significant contributions to modernizing title and registration systems throughout the state.

With over 25 years of experience at the Escambia County Tax Collector Office, Middleton has established herself as a leading expert in state and federal laws pertaining to motor vehicle transactions.

