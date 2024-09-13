Man Sentenced Gets 30 Years For Exposing Himself To Kids Inside Davis Hwy. Business

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to 30 years is state prison and labeled as a sexual predator for exposing himself to two children at a Davis Highway business earlier this year.

Christopher Scott Steele, now 45, was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge John Simon. Steele pleaded guilty to two counts of lewd or lascivious exhibition in the presence of a victim under age 16.

Prosecutors said Steele was inside BJs Wholesale Club when he exposed his genitals to two minor children in a lewd manner. He was arrested a short time later by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

“Steele was convicted of a sex related offense in 2003 in the State of Alabama. After moving to Florida, this defendant has been in and out of state prison over the last twenty years for failure to follow sex offender registration laws. Steele has shown a blatant disregard for the laws of this State and this sentence will help protect the community and children in the future,” Carrie Gilmer, prosecuting attorney, said in a statement.