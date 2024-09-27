JoAnn Fern Koehn Nightengale

JoAnn Fern Koehn Nightengale was born to Fred P. and Sarah Smith Koehn on June 3, 1931, in Montezuma, Kansas. She passed away on September 12, 2024, at Jay Hospital in Jay, Florida, reaching the age of ninety-three years.

JoAnn spent her early life and school days near Montezuma. Those were the Dust Bowl days, and the challenges of that time taught her the strength and industriousness she carried through life.

At 12 years old, she accepted God’s call to salvation and gave her heart to Him, receiving His abiding peace. She was baptized upon the confession of her faith into the Church of God in Christ, Mennonite by Minister David J. Koehn. To this commitment, she lived faithfully all her days.

On October 2, 1949, JoAnn was married to Marvin Nightengale in Montezuma, Kansas, with Minister David J. Koehn officiating. They were married for 64 years until his passing in 2014.

For the first 7 years of their married life, they lived in the Montezuma area, taking up farming for their livelihood. In 1956, they moved with their small family to Walnut Hill, Florida, where they continued farming. Except for a brief time of relocating to Ocala, Florida, they lived in the Walnut Hill area. They were blessed with three sons and one daughter. The grandchildren were a special blessing to JoAnn as they went in and out of her home.

JoAnn had a lively personality and was very outgoing. She was attentive to those with difficulties and cared for many, especially those with physical challenges. She willingly shared this gift and was deeply appreciated by those whose lives she touched.

Her love for children manifested in her time as a teacher at Walnut Hill Christian School. The three years she spent teaching was a special time for her, creating a lasting impact and many friendships with the faculty.

Doyle faithfully cared for her until she moved to Century Center for Rehabilitation and Healing. Her friendly, caring disposition was a light to the other residents and caretakers during her time there.

Her passing leaves a wealth of warm memories for her children, Doyle, of Davisville, FL; Randy of Crestview, FL; Scott and Lilian of Walnut Hill, FL; and Charlotte and Brian Decker of Wakarusa, IN; Seven grandchildren and four great-grandchild; two sisters, Helen Unruh of Moundridge, KS; June Schoonover of Colorado Spring, CO; and countless friends and relatives.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Marvin, seven sisters, two brothers; four brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 18, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at Walnut Hill Mennonite Church with Minister Benjamin Koehn, Minister Myron Nightingale, Minister Mike Koehn, and Minister Keith Nightingale officiating. Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Memorial Gardens.