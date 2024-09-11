Hundreds of Families Receive Food Assistance in Cantonment (With Gallery)

Light rain couldn’t dampen the spirits of those in need or the dedicated volunteers at a special food distribution held Tuesday afternoon at Carver Park. The event, held in partnership with the Cantonment Improvement Committee and Feeding the Gulf Coast, aimed to address food insecurity in the community.

September is Hunger Action Month, a national campaign raising awareness of the ongoing hunger crisis. Winn-Dixie hosted nine food distributions across its five-state service area, providing thousands of families with access to nutritious food.

Over 500 bags of groceries were distributed at the Cantonment event, offering much-needed assistance to local residents. Following the successful distribution, Winn-Dixie presented Feeding the Gulf Coast with a generous $10,000 check. The contribution will support the organization’s ongoing efforts to alleviate hunger in Escambia County and neighboring communities.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.