From Search And Rescue To Power Restoration, Escambia County Becomes Hurricane Helene Staging Area

Escambia County became a staging area Thursday in advance of Hurricane Helene’s landfall in the Big Bend area of Florida.

Urban Search and Rescue teams staged at the Pensacola Bay Center preparing to deploy to impacted areas after the hurricane. An army of power crews staged at the Pensacola Fairgrounds.

The Florida Department of Emergency Management (State EOC) was using the Escambia County Emergency Operations Center for Hurricane Helene operations. The Escambia EOC was not activated for location operations.

On Friday, Escambia County Emergency Management is deploying to Liberty County along with the county’s mobile command unit, THOR, to support response and recovery efforts for Hurricane Helene. An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office contingency will be deploying with Escambia County Emergency Management, along with Santa Rosa County Emergency Management. The deployed teams will be assisting Liberty County and surrounding counties, depending on the impact of the storm.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com and NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.