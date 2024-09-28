From ECSO To Animal Rescue To Emergency Management: Escambia County Responds To Helene Recovery

Agencies from Escambia County responded Friday to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene.

Escambia County Emergency Management deployed early Friday morning to Madison County along with the county’s mobile command unit, THOR, Escambia County EMS, and Santa Rosa County Emergency Management to support response and recovery efforts. An Animal Search and Rescue team also responded.

In addition, Escambia County is hosting animals that were evacuated due to Hurricane Helene at the Escambia County Equestrian Center in Beulah.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also deployed to Madison County to assist with recovery efforts. The team is comprised of Escambia Sheriff’s Office employees who have volunteered to respond to disaster areas. The group is completely self-sufficient and equipped with chainsaws, generators, sleeping quarters, showers, full cook team, skid steer to help clear roads, ATVs and other equipment that can be used to assist in search and rescue operations along with law-enforcement duties. They will be deployed 7-14 days.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.