Five-Run Third Sinks Wahoos In Loss To Barons

written by Erik Bremer

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos saw an early lead wiped away in a 6-4 loss to the Birmingham Barons on Saturday night.

The Barons used two infield singles, a fielding error, a two-run single from DJ Gladney and a three-run homer from Jacob Gonzalez to push across five runs in a pivotal third inning.

With the loss, the Blue Wahoos missed a chance to gain ground on the Biloxi Shuckers in the hunt for a wild card playoff spot. Biloxi lost 4-3 to Rocket City in 10 innings, while the Mississippi Braves were swept by the Tennessee Smokies in a doubleheader. The Blue Wahoos trail the Shuckers by 3.5 games and the Braves by 0.5 games with seven to play in the regular season.

The Blue Wahoos jumped ahead early against Barons ace Noah Schultz, stringing together three consecutive extra-base hits in the second inning for a 3-0 lead. Paul McIntosh and Johnny Olmstead each doubled before Shane Sasaki hit an RBI triple and scored on a Cody Morissette RBI groundout. The three earned runs marked a season high for Schultz, who had entered the game with a 1.35 ERA in 14 starts.

Tristan Stevens (L, 2-3) didn’t allow a hit through the first two innings, but surrendered consecutive infield singles to Rikuu Nishida and Mario Camilletti before a Johnny Olmstead fielding error loaded the bases for the Barons in the third. Gladney followed with a two-run single, and Gonzalez blasted Birmingham’s first homer of the series to put the Barons ahead 5-3.

Birmingham added another in the fourth on a Wilfred Veras RBI double, but Pensacola relievers Matt Pushard, Chandler Jozwiak and Justin King worked scoreless baseball the rest of the way.

Gil Luna and Peyton Pallette (W, 1-0) kept the Blue Wahoos in check through seven innings. Max Roberts walked four and allowed a run in the eighth inning to draw the Blue Wahoos to a pair of runs, but Eric Adler (S, 7) escaped a bases-loaded jam and returned for a spotless ninth to seal the Barons win.

The series concludes Sunday in Birmingham, with a 4:00 CT first pitch from Regions Field.