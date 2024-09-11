Escambia (FL) Schools In Class Today; All After-School Activities Canceled This Afternoon, Evening

September 11, 2024

Escambia County (FL) Public Schools had canceled all practices, games, and extracurricular activities for Wednesday and Wednesday evening, due to Hurricane Francine. All schools will be in session as usual on Wednesday; it’s only the after-school activities that are canceled.

George Stone Technical College will hold classes as scheduled on Wednesday evening.

“With the safety of our students and staff in mind, and due to the potentially dangerous weather approaching our area, we are canceling all after-school events on Wednesday, September 11,” said Superintend Keith Leonard.  “We will continue to monitor this weather system and encourage our ECPS family to do the same.”

ECPS will continue to receive updates from the Escambia Emergency Operations Center, which collaborates with the National Weather Service, as the approaching weather system develops a landfall likely on the Louisiana coast.

At this time, it is projected that all school functions and classes will continue as planned on Thursday, September 12.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 