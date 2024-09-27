Devastating Hurricane Helene Makes Landfall As Category 4 Near Perry, Florida

Hurricane Helene made a devastating landfall in the Florida Big Bend region late Wednesday night, bringing with it catastrophic winds and storm surge. The powerful storm, which had been intensifying rapidly in the Gulf of Mexico, came ashore just east of the mouth of the Aucilla River as a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph.

The eye of Helene passed directly over Perry, Florida, a city of about 10,000 people, around 11:10 p.m. EDT The storm’s destructive winds caused widespread damage to homes, businesses, and infrastructure. Trees were uprooted, power lines were downed, and roofs were torn off.

The storm surge associated with Helene was also a major concern. The National Weather Service had warned of the potential for life-threatening inundation along the coast, and many coastal communities were evacuated ahead of the storm’s arrival. The extent of the storm surge damage is still being assessed, but it is clear that it will be significant.

In the aftermath of the storm, residents of the Florida Big Bend region are facing a long road to recovery. The damage caused by Hurricane Helene is extensive, and it will take time to rebuild. The storm has also left many people without power, water, or other essential services.

The full impact of Hurricane Helene will not be known for days or even weeks to come.

The current track of the storm is below.