Cantonment Man Charged With Shooting His Brother In The Quinette Community

A Cantonment man was arrested on Saturday afternoon for allegedly shooting his brother in the Quintette Community.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Horace Brown Jr. claimed he shot his brother to intervene in an altercation where the brother was allegedly hitting their mother.

The victim, who sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen, was transported to a Pensacola hospital in critical condition following the incident reported around 1:50 p.m. in the 2800 block of Highway 95, just north of Quinette Road.

Brown Jr. faces charges of attempted homicide and violating a domestic violence injunction by possessing a firearm or ammunition. He is currently being held in the Escambia County Jail without bond.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.