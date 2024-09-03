Cantonment Man Charged With Possessing Drugs, Two Daggers While Riding His Bike

September 3, 2024

A Cantonment man has been charged with possessing drugs and two daggers.

Victor Jerome Jenkins, 55, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon.

A deputy patrolling the area of West Michigan Avenue and Armenia Drive stopped Jenkins as he was riding his bicycle about 2:09 a.m. on August 22 with no red light on the rear of the bicycle. A records check indicated that he had an outstanding warrant from Santa Rosa County.

A search of Jenkins revealed a white substance in his backpack that field tested positive for methamphetamine and two concealed fixed bladed daggers. Deputies also reported finding a glass smoking pipe on Jenkins’ vest pocket.

Jenkins was also given a verbal warning for no visible red light attached to the rear of his bicycle.

Victor remained in the Escambia County Jail Tuesday morning with bond set at $16,000.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 