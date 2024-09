Byrneville Elementary School Names Students Of The Month

Byrneville Elementary School recently named their August Students of the Month.

They are:

Kindergarten: Trusten Nall and Saga Waters

1st Grade: Ares Parish and Bailey Rogers

2nd Grade: Ava Culliver and Jacob Vollmer

3rd Grade: Adelina Sims and Sieanna Lambeth

4th Grade: Paislee Cash and Kolin Rogers

5th Grade: Jaxon Sparks and Marlee McElhaney

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.